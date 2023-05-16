Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Pub Landlord in Meopham

A man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for his part in a violent attack on a pub landlord in Meopham, which resulted in attempted murder charges.

Alex Batista, 30, was found guilty by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was sentenced the following day for his involvement in a planned assault that occurred last year. The attack, which involved the use of knives and a garden spade, left the victim, a man in his 50s, with multiple stab wounds.

The incident unfolded on the evening of November 5, 2022, at the Cricketers Inn on Wrotham Road. Kent Police responded to a disturbance call and found the victim in an upstairs residential area above the pub, suffering from severe injuries. Batista had fled the scene, while an associate involved in the assault was found deceased nearby.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had sustained injuries during the altercation, as the victim defended himself.

Batista was located and apprehended after his vehicle was found on the M20 junction with the M25. He was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody. The trial took place at Maidstone Crown Court, where Batista denied the charges but was subsequently found guilty.

During sentencing, Batista was ordered to serve two-thirds of his 27-year sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Inspector Adam Marshall of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate highlighted the premeditated nature of the assault. Batista had a grievance with the victim, whom he had previously worked with, and arrived at the premises armed with multiple weapons. Once inside the pub, he launched a brutal and ferocious attack, repeatedly stabbing and beating the victim. The struggle resulted in tragic consequences and led to the death of another man.

An inquest into the death of the deceased associate will be held by the coroner on June 1.

The sentencing brings some measure of justice to the victim and his family, who have endured a traumatic ordeal. The community of Meopham can now find solace in knowing that the perpetrator has been held accountable for his actions.

