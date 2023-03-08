Man jailed for coercively controlled after a trial at Oxford crown court

Anthony Sexton, aged 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (3/3).

Following a trial that concluded on 27 January, a jury found Sexton unanimously guilty of one count each of; coercive control, actual bodily harm, common assault, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

The incidents happened between May and July 2022 where Sexton coercively controlled the female victim repeatedly by making her fear violence causing her to feel anxious and fearful.

Then in July, Sexton assaulted the second victim, a man, causing a broken nose. He also humiliated and controlled the male victim taking his clothes off, leaving him in just his underwear, in a public place.

A few days later Sexton assaulted the man again, as well as the female victim, and damaged items within a property.

Sexton also threatened the female victim with violence.

Sexton was arrested and charged on 5 August 2022.

Investigating officer, Detective Maya Brien, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I am pleased that Sexton has rightly been given a custodial sentence.

“The two victims in this case suffered a great ordeal of abuse, violence and intimidation. Their strength and bravery throughout this case is admirable.

“I hope that this sentence encourages other victims of such offences to come forward, knowing that Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service are dedicated to tackling Domestic Abuse and supporting victims of these offences.”