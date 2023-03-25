A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years and 10 months in prison for the murder of his wife at their home in Plasmarl last year.

Just before 6am on Saturday 22nd October 2022 South Wales Police received a call from Daniel White saying he had killed his wife in their home in Idris Terrace by strangling and stabbing her.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell said: “Despite being devastated by the news of Angie’s murder her family has shown tremendous patience and dignity during what has been an agonising wait for today’s sentencing. Whilst I appreciate that nothing will ever bring Angie back to them, I do hope that we have been able to give them many of the answers they sought; and that this sentence goes some way to helping them grieve, and hopefully, to start to rebuild their lives.

“I know that the family is extremely grateful for the help and support of everyone involved in this case, most importantly the many witnesses who came forward to provide key information and evidence to assist the prosecution case. I would personally like to thank those witnesses some of whom were particularly brave in providing my team with evidence of their experiences at the hands of Daniel White.”

Tackling violence and abuse against women and girls is a long-standing priority for South Wales Police and we recognise that concern regarding personal safety and violence is as great as it has ever been. We recognise that anyone can be a victim and all victims who report incidents to us will be responded to.

Man Jailed For Life For Murdering His Wife At Their Swansea Home 1

Angie White

Angie’s family have issued this tribute to her: “Angie was a much-loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and auntie. Also, a friend with a zest for fun, always wanting to do whatever she could for anyone and everyone. At the time of her death Angie was nearing the completion of her degree in Humanities, a degree which would have enabled her to continue to help others.

“Nothing can bring our beloved Angie back. We shall miss that silly giggle for evermore.

“We would like to thank all family, friends, the public and South Wales Police for all the support given throughout this extremely trying time.

“Daniel White admitted his guilt but continued to use his manipulative behaviour to delay the outcome: claims of extenuating circumstances, missed court and video appearances. Even today at sentencing he deliberately absences himself in what we see as his continuing attempts to control this situation and his cowardness in avoiding facing us and justice for what he did for Angie. We are grateful for the sturdy and watertight case presented by South Wales Police detectives which has led to him to face his full punishment. We would like to thank the investigation team for all their efforts.

“Whilst we understand that the sentence may be the maximum by interpretation of the law it can never be enough for us. We would welcome a review of what the relevant authorities did to monitor Daniel White to understand if this murder could have been prevented in order that others may be protected. We need answers as to how it became possible that such an evil man could be freed from prison to visit and torture Angie and commit this heinous crime that took Angie away from all her family and friends.”