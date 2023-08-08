Man Jailed for Rape of Teenager Months Before Her Tragic Murder

In a harrowing case that highlights the devastating consequences of violence against vulnerable individuals, Jamie Starrs, 20, has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for the rape of Amber Gibson, a teenager who tragically lost her life months later at the hands of her own brother. Starrs’ conviction comes amid a wave of awareness about the urgent need to address sexual violence and ensure justice for victims.

Amber Gibson, 16, was assaulted and raped while asleep or unconscious in a property in Bothwell, Scotland, in June 2021. Starrs was found guilty of this heinous crime at the High Court in Lanark in July, and on Tuesday, he was handed a lengthy prison sentence. Adding to his conviction, Starrs was also found guilty of raping another teenage girl in Bothwell in May 2021, demonstrating a pattern of predatory behaviour.

Amber’s tragic story took an even darker turn when, in November 2021, her own brother Connor Gibson was found guilty of her sexual assault and murder. This shocking event shocked the nation, highlighting the need to address and prevent such horrific acts.

During Jamie Starrs’ trial, Det Con Ross McCaig presented evidence of Amber’s statement recounting the attack. Amber’s harrowing account revealed that she had encountered Starrs and two others, strangers to her, before heading to Bothwell. The assault occurred while she was in supported accommodation in Blantyre. Following the attack, a teenage boy reported the incident to staff, prompting police intervention.

Amber’s bravery in sharing her account proved pivotal in securing Starrs’ conviction. She recounted waking up in bed, unclothed on her lower half, beside a boy she had only just met. The survivor stated, “I can’t remember hugging him or kissing him at all.” With her identification of Starrs from a police-compiled photo board, her courage became a crucial force for justice.

While a separate trial convicted Connor Gibson for the sexual assault and murder of his sister Amber, Jamie Starrs’ sentencing reinforces the severity of sexual violence crimes. Judge Thomas Welsh noted Starrs’ “appalling crimes against two innocent teenage girls” and imposed a prison sentence of 10 and a half years.

Starrs’ sentencing also highlighted concerns about his high risk of sexual violence upon release. Despite taking into account his age and difficult upbringing, the judge underscored the gravity of his crimes. Starrs was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and was also found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice and a breach of bail conditions.