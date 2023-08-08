Weather

Man Jailed for Seven Years After Raping 14-Year-Old Girl
A man who brutally raped a 14-year-old girl in Dumfries has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Jarrid Duff, 26, carried out the assaults on the teenager twice in a house in January. The court heard that Duff was heavily intoxicated with alcohol and drugs at the time of the attacks.

During the trial at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Clark condemned Duff’s actions, stating, “Your conduct was appalling. The young girl had trusted you, but you subjected her to a terrifying ordeal – violent rapes causing injury. You set up the opportunity to carry out the acts and you controlled the event.”

In addition to the two charges of rape, Duff also admitted to being abusive, threatening, and violent towards the victim. As a result of his actions, Duff received a 10-year extended sentence, which includes seven years of imprisonment and an additional three years of supervision upon his release back into the community.

Had Duff not pleaded guilty, he would have faced a 10-year jail term. The seven-year sentence was backdated to January when he was initially remanded in custody. In addition to his prison term, Duff has been placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Posted in

Court News

