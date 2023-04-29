Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man jailed for three attempted bank robberies in Sussex

Man jailed for three attempted bank robberies in Sussex

by uknip247

20230425-47230026077 Alan Slattery-Pt.jpg

Pictured: Alan Slattery

69-year-old man who attempted to rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards has been jailed.

Alan Slattery, of Hoad’s Wood Road, Hastings, passed a note over to staff at the National Building Society in St Leonards and in Bexhill and at Natwest in Bexhill demanding they give him money from the till.

The note read: “’I’M NOT F****** ABOUT, JUST PASS ME THE 10’S AND 20’S NOW AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT.”

Slattery’s shameless request was refused by staff and he left on foot without obtaining any money and leaving the note at all three branches.

Image7Q72F.png

The note Slattery handed over to staff at the three banks

Following CCTV enquiries, Slattery was swiftly arrested and charged with three counts of attempted robbery following the incidents on Friday 10 February.

He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 5 April and was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
20230425-47230026077 Alan Slattery 3.Jpg

A CCTV image of Slattery entering one of the banks 

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Slattery is well-known for his previous offences in the area and could therefore be easily identified by staff who reported the incidents to us.

“This led to him being quickly arrested by officers and charged within just 12 hours. He was also remanded in custody to prevent him from re-offending and causing further harm to our communities.

“I welcome this custodial sentence, which shows Sussex Police will not tolerate business crime, and we will continue to work alongside the business community to protect them from harm and bring perpetrators to justice.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Hastings Police Seize 2kg of Cocaine in Significant Drug Bust

The A27 in West Sussex is closed between the A293 and A283 near (Shoreham) due to a multi vehicle collision

Seven men who were part of a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between Merseyside and Hampshire with a potential street value of more...

A Walsall man has been found guilty of possessing explosive material and manuals on how to make improvised explosives and firearms

This is John

A gang of criminals operating a county-line drugs network responsible for distributing cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of £2...

26-year-old man given hospital order after admitting the killing of June Fox-Roberts

Three men who took part in a street fight involving a machete and a baseball bat have been jailed

Two men and a woman have been sentenced for their role in a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

“I normally get arrested for drugs” – pilot joked with officers after arrest over botched people smuggling attempt

Jail time for Salford Encrochat drug supplier who fled to Amsterdam

Officers investigating reports of an assault in Netley Abbey have arrested five teenagers in connection with the incident

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.