At 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, police were called to Kensington High Street, W8, in response to reports of a pedestrian-car collision.
Officers were accompanied by London Ambulance Service medics.
Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the pedestrian—a man—was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road.
The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, so motorists should seek alternate routes.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam or other camera footage of it should call police at 101 and reference 6564/23Feb.
Man killed in collision on Kensington High Street in West London
At 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, police were called to Kensington High Street, W8, in response to reports of a pedestrian-car collision.