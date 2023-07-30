Man Left in Critical Condition After Collision Between Ambulance and Scooter in Hoylandswaine

South Yorkshire’s Roads Policing is appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that occurred last night, leaving a man in his 30s in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The incident involved an ambulance responding to an emergency call and a scooter, and authorities are seeking crucial information to aid their investigation.

At approximately 10.25pm on Friday, July 28, authorities received reports of a collision between an ambulance and a scooter on the A628 Barnsley Road, near the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road, in close proximity to the Lord Nelson pub.

The scooter rider, identified as a man in his 30s, was immediately transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention. He remains in a critical condition.

In an effort to piece together the events leading up to the collision, officers from the Roads Policing team are urging witnesses to come forward. They are specifically seeking information from individuals who were present on Barnsley Road at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the collision firsthand. Additionally, authorities are appealing to drivers who may have captured the incident on their dash cameras while travelling along either of the two Barnsley Roads.

The investigation extends to local businesses and establishments equipped with CCTV cameras that cover the junction in question. Authorities are urging these premises to review their footage and see if it contains any valuable evidence related to the collision.

Information can be reported to the police via various channels, including online live chat, the online portal, or by calling 101 and referencing incident number 1232 of July 28, 2023. Those with relevant footage or additional details are encouraged to email [email protected], ensuring to include the incident number in the email subject line.

For individuals who wish to remain anonymous while providing crucial information, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a secure platform. Witnesses can reach out to the Crimestoppers UK Contact Centre at freephone 0800 555 111 or submit information through the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.