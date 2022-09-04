At 3.40 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th, police were called to Cranbrook Road in Ilford in response to reports of a stabbing.

Officers were joined by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital in east London, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening but potentially life changing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enquiries are ongoing, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and quote the case number 4555/04SEP.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.