Police were called at 3.40am on Friday, 14 October to reports of a man injured in Oxford Street, near the junction with Great Portland Street, W1.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his 50s seriously injured.

He was taken to a central London hospital, where his injuries have been deemed as possibly life-changing.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 805/14OCT.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.