Man living in care home found dead as fellow resident arrested for ‘murder’

Police were called at approximately 11.50pm GMT on Monday, 2 January to reports of a man assaulted at an adult care facility in Lansbury Drive, Hayes.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man, aged 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a west London police station.

Both the deceased and the man arrested were residents at the facility.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6884/2Jan. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.