Hackney Murder: Three Arrested as Met Police launch third murder investigation in the bloodiest weekend of the Year in London

by uknip247
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Hackney.

Officers were called to a residential property on Mare Street, E8 at approximately 11.07pm on Friday 5 May following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers, paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

On arrival, officers found a man aged in his late 20s with stab wounds. Despite treatment, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Work is ongoing to trace his next of kin.

Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other aged in his 50s and one woman, aged in her 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. They were taken to East London police stations where they remain for questioning.

An urgent investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8423/05May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

