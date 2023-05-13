Man Receives 32-Month Prison Sentence for Southampton Flat Burglary

Joseph Andrews, 30, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for burgling a flat on Earls Road in Southampton. The crime occurred between 26 July 2022, and 2 October 2022, while the victim was travelling abroad.

Upon returning home, the victim discovered that their bedroom had been accessed and thoroughly searched. Additionally, a laptop had been stolen from the premises. The police conducted forensic investigations at the scene, which led them to identify Joseph Andrews as the perpetrator.

On 28 October 2022, officers apprehended Andrews at his residence on Verulam Road. However, in an attempt to avoid arrest, he climbed onto the roof, causing damage to the roof tiles and the ceiling in the building’s stairwell. Despite his efforts, the police successfully apprehended him.

During his appearance at Southampton Crown Court today (12 May), Andrews pleaded guilty to both charges of burglary and criminal damage. Consequently, the judge handed down an immediate sentence of 32 months of imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Simon Price, a member of the Operation Hawk team, highlighted the significant impact that burglaries have on their victims. He emphasized the feeling of vulnerability that these incidents impose on individuals in the very place they should feel safest—their own homes. DS Price assured the local community that the Operation Hawk team is committed to targeting dwelling burglary perpetrators like Joseph Andrews.

The sentencing of Andrews serves not only as a deterrent to potential offenders but also aims to provide reassurance to the community. DS Price expressed his hope that this outcome will encourage victims of similar crimes to come forward and report incidents to the police. By doing so, victims can have confidence in the criminal justice system’s ability to address their concerns and bring offenders to justice.