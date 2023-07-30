Man Receives Whole Life Order for Murdering Police Sergeant in South London Custody Centre

Louis De Zoysa, 26, has been sentenced to a whole life order in prison for the murder of police sergeant Matt Ratana at a custody centre in south London. De Zoysa, of no fixed address, was found guilty of the murder last month after a trial at Northampton Crown Court.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of September 25, 2020, when De Zoysa was stopped by two uniformed police officers for a search while in London Road, Croydon. During the search, they discovered rounds of ammunition in his possession, leading to his arrest. However, unbeknownst to the officers, De Zoysa was concealing an antique firearm in a holster under his armpit.

Handcuffed with his hands behind his back, De Zoysa was taken to a Met custody centre on Windmill Road in Croydon for further search. While being checked for Covid protocols, he produced a gun and fired multiple shots at close range towards Sergeant Matt Ratana, who tragically succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of police officers, staff, and paramedics.

De Zoysa had legally purchased the antique firearm, a Colt .41, 1895 double-action revolver, under ‘obsolete calibre’ exemptions and manufactured the ammunition at home, as no ammunition for the 128-year-old weapon was readily available for purchase.

The case garnered significant attention and led to independent investigations by both the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The IOPC found no indication that any officer’s behaviour justified disciplinary proceedings or constituted a criminal offence. However, the investigation did identify learning opportunities for two individual officers regarding body searching and transportation of detainees.

As a result of the incident, the IOPC has recommended to the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) that handheld metal detectors be implemented in all police response vehicles and vehicles used to transport detained individuals. The Metropolitan Police (Met) took swift action following the tragedy and began the rollout of handheld search wands to vehicles used for transporting suspects.