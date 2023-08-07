Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Man released on bail after being charged with Worthing ‘stabbing’

Man released on bail after being charged with Worthing ‘stabbing’
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Sussex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man appeared in court charged with a serious assault in Worthing. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 26, when a 32-year-old man was stabbed in Tennyson Avenue around 8pm. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Jordan McFarlane, 20, unemployed, of Billet Road, Barking and Dagenham, was arrested and has been charged with wounding with intent; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine; being concerned in the supply of heroin; and possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 31), where he was released on court bail with strict conditions until his next appearance on August 29.

Detectives investigating the assault are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time. The suspect was believed to be walking with a woman with blonde hair, leaving Tennyson Avenue in the direction of Amelia Park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Watch. Alternatively, you can pass details to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Read more on www.Sussex.News

Posted in

News for Sussex

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Man released on bail after being charged with Worthing ‘stabbing’

BREAKING

Police officer jailed for causing death of Shante Daniel-Folkes in road collision

BREAKING

Detectives investigating a raid on a home have charged a suspect with burglary

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

BREAKING

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a serious assault in Ashford

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

BREAKING

Wilko Confirms Closure of 14 Stores Across the UK as Insolvency Looms

BREAKING

Crack Cocaine Hidden in Sock: Nottinghamshire Police’s Proactive Stop

BREAKING

Major Change in Pub Law: Takeaway Pint Rules to End Next Month

BREAKING

Eddie Kadi Announced as Fifth Celebrity Contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.