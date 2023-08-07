Man released on bail after being charged with Worthing ‘stabbing’

Sussex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man appeared in court charged with a serious assault in Worthing. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 26, when a 32-year-old man was stabbed in Tennyson Avenue around 8pm. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Jordan McFarlane, 20, unemployed, of Billet Road, Barking and Dagenham, was arrested and has been charged with wounding with intent; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine; being concerned in the supply of heroin; and possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 31), where he was released on court bail with strict conditions until his next appearance on August 29.

Detectives investigating the assault are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time. The suspect was believed to be walking with a woman with blonde hair, leaving Tennyson Avenue in the direction of Amelia Park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Watch. Alternatively, you can pass details to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

