Man Remanded in Custody for Alleged Rape of Girl Under 13 in Brighton

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13 in Brighton. The incident occurred in a car park at Brighton Marina and was reported to the authorities on Sunday, May 7, at approximately 2:00 pm. The suspect was apprehended at the scene by a police officer and subsequently taken into custody.

To protect the identity of the victim, a 12-year-old girl, her name cannot be disclosed due to legal reasons. However, she is receiving support from specially-trained officers to ensure her well-being during this difficult time.

Niall O’Sullivan, a 27-year-old motor mechanic from Birmingham, has been charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13. On May 9, he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody. His case has been scheduled to be heard at Lewes Crown Court on June 6.

Sussex Police are urging any witnesses or individuals with information related to the incident to come forward. They can report it online or contact the authorities by calling 101 and referencing the case with the reference number 749 of 07/05.