Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Man Remanded in Custody for Alleged Rape of Girl Under 13 in Brighton

Man Remanded in Custody for Alleged Rape of Girl Under 13 in Brighton

by uknip247

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13 in Brighton. The incident occurred in a car park at Brighton Marina and was reported to the authorities on Sunday, May 7, at approximately 2:00 pm. The suspect was apprehended at the scene by a police officer and subsequently taken into custody.

To protect the identity of the victim, a 12-year-old girl, her name cannot be disclosed due to legal reasons. However, she is receiving support from specially-trained officers to ensure her well-being during this difficult time.

Niall O’Sullivan, a 27-year-old motor mechanic from Birmingham, has been charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13. On May 9, he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody. His case has been scheduled to be heard at Lewes Crown Court on June 6.

Sussex Police are urging any witnesses or individuals with information related to the incident to come forward. They can report it online or contact the authorities by calling 101 and referencing the case with the reference number 749 of 07/05.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Cyclist Run Over by Drink Driver Shares Footage as a Warning Against Drink Driving

Irresponsible Dog Owners Condemned for Sheep Deaths Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Offences

Smash-and-Grab Burglar Sentenced to Jail Following Fingerprints and CCTV Evidence

Man and Teenager Sentenced to Jail for Robbery on London Train

Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault Following Stabbing Incident in Bulwell

First Picture of Brazilian Ronaldo Oliveira who died in London Hit-and-Run collision The Family Appeals for Assistance

Emergency Services Respond to Chemical Spill at ADM Erith Ltd in Erith, One Person Injured

Police to Dig for Remains of Missing Student after Serial Killer Levi Bellfield Allegedly Confesses to Her Murder

UK Government and British Overseas Territories Leaders Convene for Joint Ministerial Council

Man Fatally Stabbed in Lewisham Identified as Alex Josephs

Murder Investigation Launched as Woman’s Body Found in Ash Residence

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.