Man Rescued After Falling from Scaffolding at St Pancras Chambers, Euston Road, London

A dramatic rescue operation has been launched today after a man fell from scaffolding at St Pancras Chambers on Euston Road. The incident occurred earlier today, with emergency services rushing to the scene to assist the injured worker.

The man, who was working at a height, fell and became stuck on the fifth floor of the building. He suffered spinal injuries and required immediate medical attention. Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were quickly deployed to the location.

To ensure a safe and effective rescue, the Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART) were also called in to provide additional support to the paramedics. The London Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene to offer critical care services.

Rescue crews worked tirelessly to extricate the injured man from his precarious position on the fifth floor. Ropes and lines were utilized to carefully lower him to safety. The operation required precision and teamwork to ensure the well-being of the worker.

Once safely on the ground, the injured man was immediately transferred to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics provided on-site medical treatment before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his spinal injuries. The severity of his injuries is currently unknown.

The incident caused significant disruption in the area, with road closures and diversions put in place to allow emergency services to carry out their work. Authorities are now launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the cause of the fall.

We have reached out to the London Fire Brigade for more details of the rescue operation