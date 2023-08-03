Weather where you are

Man robs vulnerable disabled person at home: Can you help identify the suspect?

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a disabled man was robbed on his doorstep

The victim was trying to unlock his front door when a man rifled through his shoulder bag and stole cash before leaving the scene.

It’s believed he was followed by a man after getting off a Nottingham City Transport number 27 bus at the bottom of Carlton Hill, Carlton, and then walking to his home in Southdale Road.

The robbery happened at around 6.30pm on 1 June 2023.

Police have issued CCTV

As part of their ongoing inquiries, officers have now released images of a man they believe may have information that could assist with their investigation.

Detective Constable Nathan Wall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a despicable offence. To target a vulnerable disabled man as he was trying to get into his home is a cowardly act and we are continuing to work hard to find the person responsible.

“As part of our inquiries, we are asking the public to come forward if they recognise the individual in the images we’ve released, as we believe they may have information that could assist the investigation.

“If you know who they are, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 627 of 1 June 2023. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

