Man rushed to hospital after attack outside Mcdonalds in Tower Hamlets

by uknip247
Detectives are investigating the stabbing of a man in his 20s in Tower Hamlets.

Police were called to reports of a fight with weapons between a group of males on The Highway, E1 at  6.45am on Friday, 7 April.

The victim has been taken to the hospital and his condition is not life-threatening.

There remains a scene in place while fast-time enquiries take place.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police without delay on 101 quoting CAD 1312/7 April or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

