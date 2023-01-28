Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Man rushed to hospital after Camden attack

Man rushed to hospital after Camden attack

by uknip247

Police were called at approximately 2.10am on Saturday, 28 January to reports of a man assaulted in Camden Lock Place, NW1.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended – a man, believed aged in his 30s – was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Road closures were put in place while the scene was dealt with; these have since been lifted.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD718/28Jan.

