Man rushed to hospital after Camden attack

Police were called at approximately 2.10am on Saturday, 28 January to reports of a man assaulted in Camden Lock Place, NW1.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended – a man, believed aged in his 30s – was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Road closures were put in place while the scene was dealt with; these have since been lifted.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD718/28Jan.