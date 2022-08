At 3:56 pm on August 22nd, police were called to The Aylesham Centre in SE15 due to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended (LAS).

A 30-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds.

Before being taken to the hospital, he received treatment from paramedics on the scene. According to police, they are awaiting word on his condition.

There is now a crime scene in place. No one has been detained.

The inquiries go on.