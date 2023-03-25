Man rushed to hospital after violent attack in Ramsgate

A man has sustained serious injuries in an ‘unprovoked assault’ inside a kebab takeaway in Ramsgate A fight reportedly broke out at M and M Kebab and Pizza house on Kings Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 25th
It was reported the man, in his 20s, was stabbed by an unknown attacker, before being dragged towards the entrance to the building. The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack.
The man was treated at the scene by a rapid-response paramedic and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A crime scene has been established and part of Kings Street in Ramsgate has been cordoned off.
Shocked revellers had to take refuge in a nearby taxi officer after the assault spilt out into the street. The man was out cold said one witness who asked not to be named he didn’t ook in a very good way.
It was told that it started down at the harbour and continued up into the town. My friend said that multiple people had been attacked.
A number of black jackets and a set of trainers belonging to the victim lay on the floor of the takeout. A black hat lies by the entrance.
The doors and glass smashed out of the windows and a large lump of wood can also be seen within the crime scene. Tables show uneaten food.
Kent Police have been approached for a statement
More to follow.