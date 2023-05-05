Friday, May 5, 2023
Friday, May 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Man rushed to North London hospital after knife attack

Man rushed to North London hospital after knife attack

by uknip247

Police were called at 10.55pm on Thursday, 4 May to Cherrydown Avenue E4 following reports of a disturbance involving a groups of males, some of whom were reported to be armed with knives.

Officers responded.

One male suspected to be involved was traced to a north London hospital with a stab injury. His condition is not life-threatening.

A crime scene was in place but has now been closed.

There have been no arrests at this time; enquiries continue.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three men have this week been jailed following a string of burglaries, robberies and thefts across the Totley and Gleadless of Sheffield

Officers investigating a violent attack on a dog walker have arrested a suspect

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after arresting a man on suspicion of rape

One of Kent’s most dedicated public service volunteers who is currently the county’s Neighbourhood Watch chair has been nominated as a Coronation Champion for...

Man who caused severe injuries to Sussex Police officer given suspended sentence

Sussex Police launch investigation into reports of suspicious activity in Crawley

Police urge public to look out for each other during busy Coronation weekend

Police are searching for missing Leona from Fareham.

Specialist officers are continuing their investigation at a field in Sutton-in-Ashfield after human remains were discovered

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man

Police have charged six suspects as part of an investigation into a rural theft and burglary conspiracy worth nearly a million pounds

Coronation Medal to go to Armed Forces and frontline emergency service workers

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.