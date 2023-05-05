Man rushed to North London hospital after knife attack

Police were called at 10.55pm on Thursday, 4 May to Cherrydown Avenue E4 following reports of a disturbance involving a groups of males, some of whom were reported to be armed with knives.

Officers responded.

One male suspected to be involved was traced to a north London hospital with a stab injury. His condition is not life-threatening.

A crime scene was in place but has now been closed.

There have been no arrests at this time; enquiries continue.