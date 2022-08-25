Following a report of an assault in Maidstone, a man died in hospital.

On Saturday 20 August 2022, Kent Police and ambulance teams were called to the Hare and Hounds public establishment on Lower Boxley Road soon after 8.35 p.m.

Andrew Loosley, 47, was injured in a reported incident and was brought to a London hospital.

On Monday, August 22, a suspect was detained and put into custody on suspicion of assault.

On the morning of Wednesday, August 24, John Gibbs, 18, of Nickley Wood, Ashford, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He was later remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on September 21 after appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Loosley was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday, August 24th.

Investigators are still urging anyone who observed the incident or has any information that could help them to contact the appeal line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference 46/162838/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.