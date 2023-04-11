Man Sentenced after Reports of Drug Dealing near Children’s Play Area.

Body worn video footage shows the moment a man was arrested after reports of drug dealing near a children’s play area in Ayresome Gardens, Middlesbrough, in March.

Mark Fuller, aged 29, of Shrewsbury Road in Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs after officers detained him in possession of crack cocaine worth £740, heroin worth £100 and £370 in cash.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison today, Tuesday 11th April.

Article Copyright Owned/Licensed By & Credited To 👇