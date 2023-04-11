Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man Sentenced after Reports of Drug Dealing near Children’s Play Area.

Man Sentenced after Reports of Drug Dealing near Children’s Play Area.

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Body worn video footage shows the moment a man was arrested after reports of drug dealing near a children’s play area in Ayresome Gardens, Middlesbrough, in March.

Mark Fuller, aged 29, of Shrewsbury Road in Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs after officers detained him in possession of crack cocaine worth £740, heroin worth £100 and £370 in cash.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison today, Tuesday 11th April.

Article Copyright Owned/Licensed By & Credited To 👇

https://www.cleveland.police.uk/news/cleveland/news/2023/april/man-sentenced-after-reports-of-drug-dealing-near-childrens-play-area/
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Spring of Discontent

Do you recognise this man?

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat above a shop on Lee High Road in Lewisham...

UBER bans driver seen in the video in the back of car with his trousers down next to what appears to be a young...

Police have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to in a renewed appeal regarding the attempted theft of a mobile...

Police have foiled a cannabis factory in Beeston after a tip-off from a member of the public

New crackdown on fraud introduced by Home Office

Hundreds gathered as police, fire and ambulance crews performed a live demonstration of what happens in a crash to raise awareness about road safety

£1.7 million available for Intelligent Ship: Phase 3

Today, police divers returned to the river where Nicola Bulley’s body was discovered

Man jailed after throwing firework towards officers and a police dog

A Hampshire Police officer who managed to disarm a man who was doused in petrol has was named as one of the runners-up in...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More