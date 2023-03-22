Man sentenced for fraudulent activity against elderly woman

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 months imprisonment for fraudulent activity against an elderly person.

Gavin Quarless, of Bryngwran, Holyhead, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today (March 21st), charged with acquiring criminal property.

Quarless was arrested in August 2020 following reports of suspicious activity on an elderly woman’s bank account.

Following investigations, it was discovered that Quarless had defrauded the elderly person and had acquired £8,300.

Detective Inspector Richard Griffith said: “Today marks the end of a long investigation into a case of a man who deceived and defrauded an elderly woman.

“Sadly, the victim passed away before the case was brought to justice. However, my thoughts remain with their family today and hope that the sentencing of Quarless brings them closure.”