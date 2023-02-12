a Man Has Been Sentenced For The Manslaughter Of His Father Following An Investigation By Detectives From Specialist Crime.

Mateusz Staszczyk, 26, of Great South West Road, Hounslow was charged on 16 December 2021 with the murder of 48-year-old Jacek Staszczyk. Jacek had been found three days earlier suffering stab wounds at his home address in Chatsworth Crescent in Hounslow.

Mateusz Staszczyk pleaded guilty on 27 October 2022 at the Old Bailey to manslaughter by diminished responsibility. He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, 10 February, to a hospital order of indefinite duration.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Brian Howie, Specialist Crime, said: “This is a terribly sad case, which of course represents a double tragedy for the family of Jacek Staszczyk, My thoughts and sympathies remain with them today