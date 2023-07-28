Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Parents in Totley Home

On Friday, July 28, James Duncan Andrews was handed an indefinite hospital and restraining order by Sheffield Crown Court for the manslaughter of Bryan and Mary Andrews at their home in Totley in November 2022. The tragic case saw Andrews pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility at a previous hearing on April 28.

The sentencing marks the end of a deeply personal tragedy for the Andrews family, who have shown remarkable dignity and focus throughout the criminal investigation and court process. Their primary concern has been to ensure that the facts surrounding the case are known and recorded, ultimately leading to the right conclusion.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, the Senior Investigating Officer, expressed her condolences to the Andrews family, acknowledging the immense challenge they have faced during this harrowing journey. She highlighted the absence of any winners in this particular case, recognising the profound impact on all involved.