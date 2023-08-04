Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Dangerous Driving Incident in Lambeth

Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Dangerous Driving Incident in Lambeth
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A man who drove through a red light while travelling at around three times the speed limit and fled the scene after killing a delivery driver in Lambeth has been sentenced.

Abdirahman Ahmed, 20 of Lilford Road, appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 3 August where he was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving; 18 months imprisonment for causing death by driving while unlicensed and causing death by driving while uninsured [to run concurrently]; and was disqualified from driving for seven years with an extension of six-and-a-half years.

Due to Ahmed having entered an early guilty plea, his custodial sentence was reduced to nine years and nine months.

At around 8.15pm on Thursday, 11 May, 44-year-old Ronaldo de Oliveira was delivering parcels on his moped when Ahmed’s BMW collided with him in Leigham Court Road, Streatham.

It’s thought Ahmed’s BMW was travelling between 55-60mph in a 20mph zone. The car flipped over coming to rest on its side at Knollys Road. Ahmed fled the scene.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended, but despite the efforts of emergency services, Ronaldo sadly died at the scene.

Despite having left the scene, Ahmed was later identified by tests conducted by Met forensic practitioners after they obtained samples of his DNA recovered from the AirBag of his BMW.

Posted in

Court NewsNews for London

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

British Transport Police Release CCTV Images in Connection with Robbery Investigation

BREAKING

Police appeal for information after girl bitten by dog in Swindon

BREAKING

Urgent: Help Find Stolen Sheep Near Dover | Kent Police Appeal

BREAKING

Murder Investigation Launched after Fatal Stabbing in Lewisham

BREAKING

Driver jailed for fatally injuring cyclist and fleeing the scene

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Discover School Uniform Grant: Up to £200 Support for Parents

BREAKING

YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast’s Branding – Warning for Parents

BREAKING

Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Takes Powerful Stand Against Homophobia in Football

BREAKING

Ex-Coronation Street Actress Catherine Tyldesley in Bizarre Row with Bakery Over Free Cakes

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Subscribe to our daily email news updates
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.