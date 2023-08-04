Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Dangerous Driving Incident in Lambeth

A man who drove through a red light while travelling at around three times the speed limit and fled the scene after killing a delivery driver in Lambeth has been sentenced.

Abdirahman Ahmed, 20 of Lilford Road, appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 3 August where he was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving; 18 months imprisonment for causing death by driving while unlicensed and causing death by driving while uninsured [to run concurrently]; and was disqualified from driving for seven years with an extension of six-and-a-half years.

Due to Ahmed having entered an early guilty plea, his custodial sentence was reduced to nine years and nine months.

At around 8.15pm on Thursday, 11 May, 44-year-old Ronaldo de Oliveira was delivering parcels on his moped when Ahmed’s BMW collided with him in Leigham Court Road, Streatham.

It’s thought Ahmed’s BMW was travelling between 55-60mph in a 20mph zone. The car flipped over coming to rest on its side at Knollys Road. Ahmed fled the scene.



Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended, but despite the efforts of emergency services, Ronaldo sadly died at the scene.

Despite having left the scene, Ahmed was later identified by tests conducted by Met forensic practitioners after they obtained samples of his DNA recovered from the AirBag of his BMW.