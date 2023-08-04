Man sentenced to 15 years for sexual offences against two girls

A 15-year jail term has been imposed on a man who carried out a series of sexual offences against two girls.

Fred Livesley, 77, was investigated by Kent Police after his victims came forward in 2020, reporting abuse in the 1970s and early 1980s.

The offences took place in Bethersden, near Ashford, when the victims were younger than 14 years old.

Following a trial, Livesley was found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault and three counts of indecency with a child.

At the same court on Monday 31 July 2023, Livesley, formerly of Clarence Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, was jailed for 15 years and ordered to serve an extra three years on licence following that term.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Antony White said: ‘Fred Livesley was brought to justice more than 40 years after his despicable crimes.

‘Despite the passage of time, and his failure to admit what he had done, we were able to prove multiple sexual offences and he now faces a lengthy prison term.

‘I hope the case encourages others who have been victims of sexual abuse to report it to the police. Perpetrators should face justice for their actions, no matter how long ago their crimes took place.’