Man sentenced to 19 years for historic abuse

Gary Staines, 66, of Marks Hall Lane in Margaret Roding appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on 1 December where he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for indecent offences which took place in the 90s, over a nine-year period.

The victim in this investigation bravely came to Essex Police in June 2020 to report her experiences which led to an investigation by Essex Police’s Quest team.

Staines had subjected the young victim to years of abuse and manipulation, beginning in 1991. Following complex enquiries, Staines was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and one count of incitement to commit an act of gross indecency.

His trial at Chelmsford Crown Court concluded on 1 November and after being found guilty, he appeared in court on 1 December, where he was sentenced to 19 years in prison with an extended licence of one year.