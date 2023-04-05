Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Man Sentenced to 40 Months Imprisonment after Blackmail and Disclosing Private Images

A man has been sentenced for blackmail and disclosing private images with intent to cause distress.

46-year-old Martin McMenamin, also known as Martin Hill, from Eston, was sentenced today to 40 months in prison for the offences committed in October 2020.

The victim, then aged 38, has sadly since passed away. Her family were in court today for the sentencing hearing.

The Judge made reference to the very serious distress caused to the victim by McMenamin, who also tried to blame the victim even after her death.

The Judge also thanked the family of the victim for their dignified manner in court.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kayleigh Wilson, said: “I am satisfied with the sentence handed to McMenamin today and would like to extend my thanks to the victim’s family for their support and patience during a protracted investigation.

“McMenamin’s actions were repulsive and his attempt to put blame on the victim, both before and after her death, caused even more distress to an already grieving family. I hope that today’s sentence can provide them with some form of comfort moving forward.

“Any victim of abuse such as controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence, sexual offences or revenge porn can come forward and report to police with the confidence that they will be treated with sensitivity and a thorough investigation carried out.”

