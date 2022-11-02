Man sentenced to four and a half years for armed robbery

Twenty-six-year-old David Kenyon of no fixed abode has been sentenced to
over four years in jail when he appeared in court last week.
The background to the case – we were called on Sunday 4 September 2022, to
reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Scotter Road in
Scunthorpe where a shop assistant was threatened by a man with a knife.
David Kenyon had entered the shop armed with a knife and threatened the
female shop worker, he then went around the counter assaulted her and
attempted to gain access to the till, he was not successful in stealing
from the till but stole packets of tobacco.
Detective Inspector Leanne Murphy said, “This sentence is a very good
outcome and should serve as a reminder to anyone who is intent on a life of
crime that your actions will catch up with you and will end up with a
custodial sentence.
“Thankfully the shop keeper was not seriously hurt but she was very shaken
by the incident, and I hope she will find some comfort in knowing David
Kenyon will be safely behind bars for the next four years.”