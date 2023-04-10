Man seriously injured following Fleming Way collision

A man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following a collision in Swindon today. (10/4)

Police and ambulance crews were called to Fleming Way at approximately 12.15pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s from Swindon, was taken to Southmead Hospital by land ambulance with a serious head injury.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a man in his 30s from Swindon, was uninjured. He had been driving his Audi A3 from the Magic Roundabout towards the town centre when the collision occurred.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage should call the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 104.

Alternatively, email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk