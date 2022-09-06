On Monday, September 5th, at 9.51pm, specialist firearms officers were pursuing a suspect vehicle in the Lambeth area.

The vehicle was stopped following tactical contact in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill.

A police officer’s firearm was discharged.

A gunshot wound was sustained by an occupant of the suspect vehicle, a man in his 30s.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance were called. The officers provided first aid prior to their arrival, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he is still being treated. Police are awaiting an evaluation of his condition. A large blue tent has been put up on road near a vehicle that has been surrounded by armed response officers vehicles

There have been no other reports of injuries.

There are cordons and road closures in place.

