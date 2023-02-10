A Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Early Hours Of Today (February 10) In New Malden - Uknip

At around 1.40 a.m., police and paramedics were called to Newhouse Close in response to reports of a shooting. A man with a gunshot wound was discovered and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He’s in critical but stable condition right now.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any additional information that could assist police, please call 101 and reference crime reference number CAD422/10Feb.

“We were called this morning (10 February) at 1:40 to reports of a shooting on South Lane, New Malden,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“An incident response officer, an ambulance crew, and an advanced paramedic were dispatched to the scene.

“We also sent London’s Air Ambulance.

“As a priority, we treated a person at the scene before transporting them to a Major Trauma Center.”

“Police were called at approximately 01:40hrs on Friday, 10 February to reports of a shooting in Newhouse Close, New Malden,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, no further details, suffering a gunshot injury.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“Anyone with information at this early stage is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD422/10Feb.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”