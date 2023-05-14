Man Sought in Connection with Southend Assault Investigation

Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with a serious assault that took place on Southend High Street on Saturday, May 13. Essex Police were called to the scene outside Moo Moo clubrooms at approximately 4 am after receiving reports of two men sustaining stab wounds in a serious assault. One of the victims remains hospitalized in a serious but stable condition.

Two individuals have already been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to this investigation. However, they have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The Essex Police Criminal Investigation Department has now released details of a man they are seeking to speak with regarding this ongoing investigation. Jordan Price, 21, is described as a slim-built white man with brown hair. He has connections across Southend, Clacton, and Walton-on-Naze.

Members of the public who have seen Jordan Price or have any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact Essex Police. Additionally, the police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assaults or possesses further information related to the incident to come forward.

Reports and information can be submitted through the police website or via the online Live Chat service, available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 am to 9 pm. For more information on reporting services, visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101. Alternatively, individuals can call the non-emergency number 101. In case of an emergency, always dial 999.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact the independent charity CrimestoppersUK. Reports can be made through their website or by calling 0800 555 111. It is essential to quote incident number 214 of May 13 when providing any information to ensure a prompt and accurate response from the authorities.

Essex Police emphasize the importance of public cooperation in assisting their ongoing investigation. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in locating and apprehending the individual sought in connection with this serious assault case.