Man stabbed at a shopping centre in Renfrew

by uknip247
At around 5.45pm, on Friday police were called to the Braehead shopping centre on King’s Inch Road after reports of a disturbance involving several people.

An ambulance transported a 21-year-old man to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

“Two men, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 April,” according to a Police Scotland statement. Inquiries are still ongoing.”

Following the disturbance, a member of the public required “urgent medical attention,” according to a spokesperson for Braehead Shopping Centre.

