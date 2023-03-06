Monday, March 6, 2023
Man stabbed in aggravated burglary

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary that is a reported to have occurred at a residential property in Marquis Road, NW1, at approximately 22:50hrs on Sunday, 5 March. 

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the stomach. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening. 

Officers from the local policing team in Camden are carrying out enquiries. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7129/05Mar. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

