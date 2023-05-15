Monday, May 15, 2023
Man Stabbed in Broad Daylight Knife-Fight on Chatterton Road, Bromley

A violent altercation erupted on Chatterton Road in Bromley, southeast London, resulting in a man being stabbed in the chest, according to witnesses at the scene.

Police were called to the incident shortly before 4 pm this afternoon, and both officers and London Ambulance Service crews quickly responded. They discovered a man with a stab wound to his chest and immediately transported him to a hospital for treatment. The current condition of the victim remains unknown.

Eyewitnesses reported that both individuals involved in the altercation were armed with knives, leading to a fierce knife-fight. One witness described the scene as a “violent altercation” that left one person with critical injuries.

A police cordon has been established, and the area remains under investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made as police continue their enquiries into the incident.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that they received a report of an altercation on Chatterton Road and promptly dispatched officers alongside the London Ambulance Service. The injured man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab wounds and immediately taken to the hospital for medical care. The police await updates on his condition.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing enquiries.

