Man Stabbed in Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault in Rochester

by uknip247

A suspect has been arrested following a report of a serious assault in Rochester. Kent Police responded to the incident at the junction of High Street and Star Hill at approximately 9:30 am on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Upon arrival, patrols, accompanied by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, found a man with an injury consistent with a stab wound. He was promptly treated at the scene before being transported to a London hospital for further medical attention. Meanwhile, a suspect has been detained, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.

Kent Police are appealing to any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward and assist with their investigation. They urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to the incident to contact the Kent Police appeals line at 01634 792209, quoting reference 12-0318. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by completing the online form on their website.

