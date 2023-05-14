Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

Man Stabbed on Clapham High Street, Three Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

by uknip247
Police Launch Investigation into Early Morning Stabbing Incident

In the early hours of Sunday, May 14, a 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after sustaining stab wounds on Clapham High Street. Police discovered the young man with knife injuries shortly after 4 a.m. and promptly transported him for medical treatment.

Thankfully, the victim’s wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening. This development brings a measure of relief, although the incident highlights the ongoing issue of violence in the area.

Officers swiftly took action, arresting two men and a woman on suspicion of attempted murder. Just 20 minutes after the incident, police intercepted a car on a road in Hounslow, leading to the apprehension of the individuals in question.

Marina Ahmad, a London Assembly member, took to Twitter to express her concern over the stabbing incident. In her tweet, she shared the sad news and urged anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement, revealing that officers responded to reports of an assault on Clapham High Street at 4:17 a.m. The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene. The injured man, in his 20s, was promptly transported to the hospital, where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

In a subsequent development, at approximately 4:40 a.m., police stopped a car on Ealing Road in Brentford, West London, as it was believed to be linked to the stabbing incident. Two men and a woman inside the vehicle were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody at a South London police station, and investigations are ongoing.

Police are urging any witnesses or individuals with information related to the incident to come forward and contact the police at 101, quoting CAD 1285/14May. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

