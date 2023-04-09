Sunday, April 9, 2023
Man stabbed outside church after Easter Sunday service

A Man Was Hospitalised After A “serious Assault” In Sneinton

Officers were dispatched to reports of an attack in Dale Street around 10.50 a.m. today. (April 9).

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is still being held.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. At around 5.30 p.m., a tactical support group van and multiple police vehicles were seen outside of a nearby home.

According to police, an investigation has been launched, but there is no threat to the larger community. “Officers were called to Dale Street, Sneinton, earlier today (9 April) following reports of a serious assault,” said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dickson of Nottinghamshire Police.

“A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault, which occurred at around 10.50 a.m.” Shortly after the incident, police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and he remains in custody.

“An investigation into what happened has since been launched, and despite the large police presence in the area, I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community.” Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help our investigations is asked to call the police at 101 and reference incident 194 of April 9, 2023.”

