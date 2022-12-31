Man stabbed to death in South London park as attacker still on the loose

Last night, a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a South London park (Friday, December 30). At 8.24 p.m., police and an ambulance were called to Peckham Rye Park to assist the victim.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

No one has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. The Metropolitan Police Department has set up a crime scene in the park.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what happened is asked to call police at 101, quoting case number 6165/30DEC. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.