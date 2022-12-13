Man still outstanding after falling into the River Thames near London Bridge

A man fell into the River Thames near London Bridge this evening, prompting a desperate search. On Monday (December 12), around 5:30 p.m., police were called after the man entered the freezing water.

The Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit, City of London Police, and the RNLI all assisted in the search but were unable to locate the man. After being blasted with snow on Sunday evening, temperatures in London are expected to drop to an icy -3 degrees Celsius tonight.

According to a police spokesperson: “Concerns were raised about a man seen entering the River Thames near London Bridge at 5.33pm on Monday, December 12th. Police were called.

“Officers responded and conducted a search, assisted by the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, City of London Police, and the RNLI. The man has not been found, and further investigations are underway.