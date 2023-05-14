Sunday, May 14, 2023
Man Sustains Gunshot Wound in Shoeburyness Incident

by uknip247
A man has been injured after sustaining a gunshot wound in an incident that occurred in a car park on Frobisher Way in the early hours of Sunday, May 14. Essex Police received reports of a shooting at approximately 2 am, prompting a swift response from officers, including armed response units, and the ambulance service.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, was promptly transported to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The investigation into the incident is underway, and Chief Inspector Daniel McHugh has assured the community that the police are allocating significant resources to solve the case.

Chief Inspector McHugh acknowledged the concerns of the local community and emphasized the police’s commitment to identifying the individuals responsible for the shooting. Enquiries are being conducted, including gathering evidence and obtaining witness statements at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Essex Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and noticed any suspicious activity to come forward with information. They encourage individuals with relevant CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, or any other evidence related to the incident to get in touch with them. Reports can be submitted through the police website or via the online Live Chat service. Additionally, individuals can contact Essex Police on the non-emergency number 101. In case of an emergency, always call 999.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, independent charity CrimestoppersUK is available. Reports can be made through their website or by calling 0800 555 111. When providing information, it is crucial to quote incident number 152 of May 14 to ensure that it reaches the appropriate authorities promptly.

