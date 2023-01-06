Man taken to hospital after being assaulted by multiple people in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne, just after 3.05pm on Wednesday, January 4.

The incident started earlier in the day between the victim and suspect in Milfoil Drive which then continued on social media.

Around six hours later, there was a collision between the victim and the suspect’s vehicles.

After the collision, the victim has been assaulted by multiple suspects and his car has been damaged.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Inspector Taylor of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said “This is an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community where the victim and suspects are thought to be known to each other.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 839 of 04/01.

“This information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”