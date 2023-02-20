Man Taken To Hospital After Flat Blaze - Uknip

This morning, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters were dispatched to a flat fire on Aspern Grove in Belsize Park.

Fire destroyed half of a three-room flat on the first floor of a five-story apartment building.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from the flat. The London Ambulance Service took him to the hospital.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 11:23 a.m. and finished by 12:18 p.m. West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Euston, and Paddington fire stations were all present.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.