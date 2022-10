Police were called at 1.38am on Saturday, 15 October to reports of a collision involving a bus and a cyclist at the junction of High Road and St Ann’s Road in Tottenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance. The cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a head injury. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

There were no arrests and enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 595/15Oct.