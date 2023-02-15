A man will appear in court after breaking into more than ten properties in rural areas near Maidstone and Sittingbourne, including a charity

The alleged offences took place between September 30 and November 7, 2021. Power tools, bicycles, quad bikes, and valuable machinery such as a John Deere lawnmower were among the items stolen.

On November 7, Oliver King, 36, of Glenbrook Grove, Sittingbourne, was apprehended in a vehicle on the A2 following a brief pursuit involving the police helicopter.

Mr King was charged with more than 20 offences following an investigation by the Maidstone Victim Based Crime Team, including six counts of theft, four counts of criminal damage, and twelve counts of burglary.

The suspect has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 14 March 2023.